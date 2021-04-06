Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK] Revenue clocked in at $322.10 million, up 90.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Triumph Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: TBK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.14%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that TriumphPay Announces Agreement to Acquire HubTran.

Combined company to create a fully integrated payments network in transportation.

TriumphPay, a division of TBK Bank, SSB, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HubTran, a cloud-based provider of automation software for the transportation industry’s back-office.

Over the last 12 months, TBK stock rose by 271.89%. The one-year Triumph Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.5. The average equity rating for TBK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 24.66 million shares outstanding and 22.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.38K shares, TBK stock reached a trading volume of 1032936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBK shares is $74.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $85 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Triumph Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on TBK stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TBK shares from 40 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Bancorp Inc. is set at 4.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBK in the course of the last twelve months was 27.36.

TBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.14. With this latest performance, TBK shares gained by 13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 271.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.72 for Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.39, while it was recorded at 80.72 for the last single week of trading, and 46.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Triumph Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.11. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.18.

Return on Total Capital for TBK is now 7.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.02. Additionally, TBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK] managed to generate an average of $56,885 per employee.

TBK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Triumph Bancorp Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Bancorp Inc. go to 12.00%.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. [TBK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,854 million, or 81.50% of TBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,555,430, which is approximately 6.854% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,149,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.85 million in TBK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $133.15 million in TBK stock with ownership of nearly -2.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Triumph Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Triumph Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:TBK] by around 2,984,638 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 1,543,869 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,517,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,046,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,796 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 68,248 shares during the same period.