The9 Limited [NCTY] Stock trading around $30.34 per share: What’s Next?

The9 Limited [NASDAQ: NCTY] price plunged by -10.76 percent to reach at -$3.66. The company report on March 31, 2021 that The9 Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $125.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of American Depositary Shares.

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Maxim Group LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 3,765,100 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) of the Company, and warrants to purchase 2,823,825 ADSs, at a price of $33.20 per ADS and accompanying warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants offered in this offering has a term of three years and are exercisable by the holder at $36.00 per ADS at any time after the date of issuance. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $125.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 564,765 ADSs and/or warrant to purchase up to an additional 423,574 ADS, in each case to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about April 5, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 2979690 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.33M shares. The9 Limited shares reached a high of $33.98 and dropped to a low of $30.04 until finishing in the latest session at $30.34.

Guru’s Opinion on The9 Limited [NCTY]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The9 Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2009. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2009, representing the official price target for The9 Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on NCTY stock. On January 27, 2009, analysts increased their price target for NCTY shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The9 Limited is set at 8.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3451.75.

NCTY Stock Performance Analysis:

The9 Limited [NCTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, NCTY shares dropped by -29.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 870.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 626.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for The9 Limited [NCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.91, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The9 Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The9 Limited [NCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -17909.40 and a Gross Margin at -30.16. The9 Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63421.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The9 Limited [NCTY] managed to generate an average of $1,222,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.The9 Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

The9 Limited [NCTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.80% of NCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCTY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 50,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.10% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 37,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in NCTY stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.12 million in NCTY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The9 Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in The9 Limited [NASDAQ:NCTY] by around 91,719 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 350,110 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 350,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCTY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,719 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 350,109 shares during the same period.