Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Revenue clocked in at $923.90 million, down -3.11% YTD: What's Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] gained 3.87% or 2.51 points to close at $67.34 with a heavy trading volume of 4031797 shares. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Royal Blood to Perform at Roblox’s 2021 Bloxy Awards.

The UK rock band, in collaboration with Warner Records, will appear as avatars for a premiere performance of their new single “Limbo”, among other top songs.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform bringing millions of people together through play, announced that the British rock duo, Royal Blood, will perform a three-song virtual concert during the 2021 Bloxy Awards. The Bloxy Awards, Roblox’s celebration of the passion, talent, and creativity of the Roblox community of creators and players, will take place on March 27th at Noon PDT on the Roblox Platform. The concert, produced in collaboration with Warner Records, will mark the first live performance of Royal Blood’s new single, “Limbo.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.10M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 4031797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.63.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

