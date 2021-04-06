Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Is Currently 3.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.10%. The company report on March 20, 2021 that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. “We are proud to declare and pay our 31st consecutive quarterly dividend. “We’ve continued to execute upon our strategy of investing in strategically located, hospital-affiliated facilities, creating clean, safe, and professionally-managed settings for excellence in patient care. We believe our strategy best anticipates the future of health care delivery and will continue to drive opportunities for growth. We look forward to discussing our first quarter 2021 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for May 5, 2021,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The dividend will be payable on April 16, 2021, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on April 2, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, DOC stock rose by 43.26%. The one-year Physicians Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.6. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.73 billion, with 208.82 million shares outstanding and 206.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, DOC stock reached a trading volume of 3193402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 293.33.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.87, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 17.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Physicians Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.27. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.96.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 2.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.28. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $816,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

DOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,506 million, or 93.60% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,903,626, which is approximately 5.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,645,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $541.92 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $155.76 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 11,089,177 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 15,337,326 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 165,346,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,772,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,797 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,826,165 shares during the same period.