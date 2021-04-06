Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] Stock trading around $19.83 per share: What’s Next?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGO] traded at a high on 04/01/21, posting a 8.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.83. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and introduced financial guidance expectations for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3202549 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at 9.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.40%.

The market cap for ORGO stock reached $2.33 billion, with 116.71 million shares outstanding and 26.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 855.65K shares, ORGO reached a trading volume of 3202549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGO shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has ORGO stock performed recently?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, ORGO shares gained by 28.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 416.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 593.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.23 for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.93, while it was recorded at 18.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.21 for the last 200 days.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +71.98. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ORGO is now 14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.27. Additionally, ORGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO] managed to generate an average of $19,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. go to 44.46%.

Insider trade positions for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [ORGO]

There are presently around $424 million, or 40.20% of ORGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGO stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 5,521,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 54.20% of the total institutional ownership; PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,023,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.12 million in ORGO stocks shares; and EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, currently with $36.61 million in ORGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGO] by around 16,700,652 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 282,493 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,406,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,389,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,262,815 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 230,218 shares during the same period.