Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain 46.22% so far this year. What now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] loss -7.56% or -2.07 points to close at $25.31 with a heavy trading volume of 31963914 shares. The company report on March 26, 2021 that NextDecade, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Term Sheet for CO2 Transportation and Storage in South Texas.

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT), a clean energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental (NYSE: OXY) and global leader in carbon dioxide (CO2) management, announced that they have executed a term sheet for the offtake and permanent geologic storage of CO2 captured from NextDecade’s planned Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

Earlier this month, NextDecade announced the formation of NEXT Carbon Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary that is expected to – among other things – develop one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in North America at Rio Grande LNG. NEXT Carbon Solutions’ CCS project at Rio Grande LNG is expected to enable the capture and permanent geologic storage of more than five million tonnes of CO2 per year.

It opened the trading session at $27.00, the shares rose to $27.15 and dropped to $25.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXY points out that the company has recorded 161.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -197.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 20.83M shares, OXY reached to a volume of 31963914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $16 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $31, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.04, while it was recorded at 26.73 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +2.57. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.96.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.82. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 412.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -5.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $15,883 million, or 69.60% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 120,216,247, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 97,574,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in OXY stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $2.24 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 50,019,389 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 42,398,768 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 535,112,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 627,530,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,838,832 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 9,083,165 shares during the same period.