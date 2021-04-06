Northland Capital slashes price target on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] – find out why.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.19%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that AMD Brings Power of “Zen 3” to World’s Best Mobile Processors for Business(1) — AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors.

– Business notebooks from HP and Lenovo powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors provide leadership performance and enterprise-class security solutions to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce -.

, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the AMD Ryzen™ PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, bringing the uncompromising performance and efficiency of the “Zen 3” core architecture to premium business laptops. Paired with AMD PRO technologies that offer strengthened multi-layer enterprise-class security features and powerhouse productivity, the new AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to meet the demands of the modern workforce. With broad availability from HP and Lenovo expected starting in Q2, the number of AMD-powered enterprise notebooks is expected to triple by the end of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 83.03%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.1. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $95.53 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.87M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 32499996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $103.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $110 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $110, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 122.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.33, while it was recorded at 78.83 for the last single week of trading, and 80.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 26.31%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,487 million, or 77.60% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,497,569, which is approximately 0.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,156,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 billion in AMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.48 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 845 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 95,791,107 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 45,761,834 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 724,067,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 865,620,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,785,363 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,932,420 shares during the same period.