Northland Capital lifts Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Target Hospitality Corp. [NASDAQ: TH] jumped around 0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.60 at the close of the session, up 19.82%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Target Hospitality Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook.

Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”, “Target” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium food management and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Year Ended 2020.

Compared to the average trading volume of 308.62K shares, TH reached a trading volume of 1207296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Target Hospitality Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $11 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Target Hospitality Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Hospitality Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TH in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TH stock performed recently?

Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, TH shares gained by 60.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.58 for the last 200 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.50 and a Gross Margin at +18.43. Target Hospitality Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.20.

Return on Total Capital for TH is now 0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.54. Additionally, TH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 376.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] managed to generate an average of -$55,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Target Hospitality Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Hospitality Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Hospitality Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]

There are presently around $51 million, or 83.70% of TH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TH stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,605,443, which is approximately -3.1% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; COASTAL BRIDGE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 3,740,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.73 million in TH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.9 million in TH stock with ownership of nearly -0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Hospitality Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Target Hospitality Corp. [NASDAQ:TH] by around 401,427 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,219,737 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 18,096,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,717,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,269 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 644,609 shares during the same period.