NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] is 49.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] gained 11.76% on the last trading session, reaching $1.14 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2021 that NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAOV) announced that the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, March 31, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote. The meeting has been scheduled to reconvene on April 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be held virtually online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NAOV2021SM.

During the period of the adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s proxy statement. Proxies previously submitted in respect to the Special Meeting will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked.

NanoVibronix Inc. represents 24.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.50 million with the latest information. NAOV stock price has been found in the range of $1.12 to $1.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 42560145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.00. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2042, while it was recorded at 1.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0931 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.00% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 583,415, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.15% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 513,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in NAOV stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.35 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 1,509,344 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 566,620 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 361,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,714,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,289 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 566,620 shares during the same period.