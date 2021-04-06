Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] is 264.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Provides Business Update on Transformation to Pure-Play E-Commerce Platform.

– Balance Sheet Solidified with $270 Million of Cash and No Debt -.

– Growth Capital Available to Fund the Development of Naked’s Digital Transformation to Become an E-commerce Leader in the Intimate Apparel Market -.

A sum of 34334350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 213.38M shares. Naked Brand Group Limited shares reached a high of $0.72 and dropped to a low of $0.68 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

Guru’s Opinion on Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80.

NAKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 405.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0220, while it was recorded at 0.7269 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4741 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Naked Brand Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 493,067, which is approximately -7.491% of the company’s market cap and around 12.55% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 153,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $70000.0 in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 55.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 397,668 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,098,673 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 497,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 998,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,636 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,746 shares during the same period.