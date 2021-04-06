Mizuho slashes price target on Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] – find out why.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KDMN] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.95 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on April 4, 2021 that Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kadmon Holdings, Inc., and Certain Officers – KDMN.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (“Kadmon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KDMN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-01797, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Kadmon securities between October 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Kadmon securities during the Class Period, you have until June 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock is now -4.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KDMN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.05 and lowest of $3.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.73, which means current price is +12.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, KDMN reached a trading volume of 4046158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]?

Mizuho have made an estimate for Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Kadmon Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on KDMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kadmon Holdings Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has KDMN stock performed recently?

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, KDMN shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1234.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.33. Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1314.10.

Return on Total Capital for KDMN is now -62.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.70. Additionally, KDMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] managed to generate an average of -$857,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kadmon Holdings Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDMN.

Insider trade positions for Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

There are presently around $642 million, or 96.40% of KDMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDMN stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,711,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,923,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.95 million in KDMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.77 million in KDMN stock with ownership of nearly 13.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KDMN] by around 22,153,062 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 22,085,014 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 118,280,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,518,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDMN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,760,538 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,276 shares during the same period.