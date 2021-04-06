Market cap of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] reaches 153.81M – now what?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] jumped around 2.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.35 at the close of the session, up 27.21%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Vivos Therapeutics to Launch MyoCorrect Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy Service.

Vivos to offer MyoCorrect via telemedicine for all Vivos-trained clinicians to use as therapeutic protocol in tandem with the Vivos System.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced that it will launch a new service called MyoCorrect, where trained therapists will provide Vivos-trained providers access to orofacial myofunctional therapy (OMT) via telemedicine technology as a component to OSA treatment using the Company’s Vivos System.

Compared to the average trading volume of 168.23K shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 2417130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has VVOS stock performed recently?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.23, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.20. Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.81.

Return on Total Capital for VVOS is now -85.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -199.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.63. Additionally, VVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.00% of VVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVOS stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.80% of the total institutional ownership; K.J. HARRISON & PARTNERS INC, holding 91,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in VVOS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.61 million in VVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VVOS] by around 729,879 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 729,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVOS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,879 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.