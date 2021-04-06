Market cap of ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] reaches 1.67B – now what?

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] loss -9.43% on the last trading session, reaching $21.71 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2021 that thredUP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

ThredUp Inc. (thredUP) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 26, 2021 under the symbol “TDUP”, and the offering is expected to close on March 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, thredUP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. William Blair and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers.

ThredUp Inc. represents 76.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.67 billion with the latest information. TDUP stock price has been found in the range of $20.58 to $24.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, TDUP reached a trading volume of 1016690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.55.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.89. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.74.

Return on Total Capital for TDUP is now -56.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.01. Additionally, TDUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] managed to generate an average of -$25,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.