Market cap of NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] reaches 388.21M – now what?

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] price surged by 19.01 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on March 30, 2021 that NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments.

NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade or the Company) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced that it has agreed to sell $10 million of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (Series C Preferred Stock) in a private placement to OGCI Climate Investments Holdings LLP (OGCI Climate Investments).

OGCI Climate Investments is a fund set up by member companies of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) to catalyze low carbon ecosystems and deliver carbon reduction. One of OGCI Climate Investments’ areas of focus is the capture and storage of carbon dioxide (CCS) in industrial processes including power generation. The fund invests in projects and technologies that are economic and implementable, helping to demonstrate the viability of a global CCS industry.

A sum of 5895133 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 900.15K shares. NextDecade Corporation shares reached a high of $3.4196 and dropped to a low of $2.52 until finishing in the latest session at $3.13.

The one-year NEXT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.79. The average equity rating for NEXT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for NextDecade Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2.50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on NEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.79. With this latest performance, NEXT shares gained by 79.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextDecade Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.

There are presently around $289 million, or 83.90% of NEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEXT stocks are: YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 54,337,479, which is approximately -6.109% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 19,551,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.2 million in NEXT stocks shares; and BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP, currently with $29.58 million in NEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ:NEXT] by around 1,039,221 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,867,674 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 87,414,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,321,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEXT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,968 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,941 shares during the same period.