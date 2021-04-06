Market cap of Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] reaches 75.26M – now what?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] slipped around -0.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.20 at the close of the session, down -12.57%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Lion Announces Unaudited Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

–Provides full year 2021 financial revenue growth forecast–.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced its unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is now 65.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LGHL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.76 and lowest of $3.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.77, which means current price is +77.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 4820352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.77. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.80% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 273,658, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 80,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in LGHL stocks shares; and CNH PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 312,810 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,736 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 143,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 308,482 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.