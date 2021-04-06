Market cap of EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] reaches 74.96M – now what?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: EZGO] traded at a high on 04/05/21, posting a 16.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.32. The company report on April 1, 2021 that EZGO Announces Receipt of Over 1 Million RMB International Order for its E-Bicycles.

Company Seeing Increased Demand for its E-bicycles Throughout Asia.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or “the Company), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, announced an electronic bicycle (“e-bicycle”) order worth over 1.1 million RMB for distribution and usage in Ukraine. This order from Ukraine includes the purchase of “Dilang” brand light electric motor scooters (“e-mopeds”) and electric tricycles. EZGO expects to deliver the e-bicycles to its customer by early April.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1303685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at 11.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.32%.

The market cap for EZGO stock reached $74.96 million, with 10.24 million shares outstanding and 3.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 612.85K shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 1303685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for EZGO in the course of the last twelve months was 44.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has EZGO stock performed recently?

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO], while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.74 and a Gross Margin at +10.60. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.87.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd. [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.20. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.