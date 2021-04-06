Market Analysts see GT Biopharma Inc. [GTBP] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

GT Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: GTBP] price surged by 14.60 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on March 29, 2021 that GT Biopharma’s TriKE™ Interim Clinical Trial Results Presented At Innate Killer Summit 2021.

Outlines the Clinical Power of Immune Engagement with IL-15 Containing TriKEs.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company’s proprietary NK cell engager (TriKE™) protein biologic technology platform is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller, M.D., Deputy Director of the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota and GT Biopharma’s Consulting Chief Medical Officer, presented updated interim Phase I/II clinical trial results for the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, GTB-3550 TriKE™, being evaluated for the treatment of high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the Innate Killer Summit 2021, held March 23-25. Dr. Miller’s presentation “NK Cell Therapeutics: Off-the-shelf Strategies to Increase Activity and Specificity” highlighted the clinical power of immune engagement with Interleukin-15 (IL-15) containing TriKEs.

A sum of 1287201 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 358.06K shares. GT Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $8.49 and dropped to a low of $6.65 until finishing in the latest session at $8.24.

Guru’s Opinion on GT Biopharma Inc. [GTBP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GT Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GT Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.67

GTBP Stock Performance Analysis:

GT Biopharma Inc. [GTBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.89. With this latest performance, GTBP shares gained by 87.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 223.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for GT Biopharma Inc. [GTBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GT Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GT Biopharma Inc. [GTBP] managed to generate an average of -$19,323,500 per employee.GT Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.