Market Analysts see Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] gaining to $282. Time to buy?

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] price surged by 5.84 percent to reach at $12.3. The company report on January 29, 2021 that Atlassian Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $501 million, up 23% year-over-year.

Quarterly subscription revenue of $311 million, up 36% year-over-year.

A sum of 3241210 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Atlassian Corporation Plc shares reached a high of $228.00 and dropped to a low of $212.25 until finishing in the latest session at $223.06.

The one-year TEAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.18. The average equity rating for TEAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $266.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $255, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on TEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 11.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 328.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 101.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.15, while it was recorded at 211.16 for the last single week of trading, and 205.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlassian Corporation Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +82.59. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.72.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now 1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.55. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$71,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TEAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,894 million, or 92.90% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,825,277, which is approximately -9.193% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,250,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.47 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 1.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 14,535,120 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 15,457,076 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 90,574,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,566,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,500,633 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,329,035 shares during the same period.