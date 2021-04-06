Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $123

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] loss -1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $136.98 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Kimberly-Clark Announces Price Increases for North American Consumer Products Business.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced that it is notifying customers in the U.S. and Canada of plans to increase net selling prices across a majority of its North America consumer products business. The increases will be implemented almost entirely through changes in list prices and are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.

The percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits. Nearly all of the increases will be effective in late June and impact the company’s baby and child care, adult care and Scott bathroom tissue businesses.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation represents 339.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.00 billion with the latest information. KMB stock price has been found in the range of $134.80 to $138.245.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, KMB reached a trading volume of 3192143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $146.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 74.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 44.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for KMB stock

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, KMB shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.02, while it was recorded at 138.08 for the last single week of trading, and 141.05 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 39.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 793.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,424.92. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,326.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $51,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 3.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

There are presently around $34,030 million, or 75.70% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,049,209, which is approximately -1.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,644,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.33 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly -2.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 774 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 19,581,188 shares. Additionally, 711 investors decreased positions by around 21,120,708 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 207,725,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,427,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,655,429 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 3,678,259 shares during the same period.