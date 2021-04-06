dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $27

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [NYSE: DMYD] surged by $6.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.49 during the day while it closed the day at $22.00. The company report on March 30, 2021 that dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Genius Sports Group.

Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for April 16, 2021.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) (“dMY II” or “Company”) announced that that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Genius Sports Group (“GSG”). The Business Combination, if approved by dMY II’s stockholders, is expected to close on or about April 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

The market cap for DMYD stock reached $714.34 million, with 34.50 million shares outstanding and 27.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 895.88K shares, DMYD reached a trading volume of 10003337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMYD shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMYD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for dMY Technology Group Inc. II shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for dMY Technology Group Inc. II stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on DMYD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. II is set at 1.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

DMYD stock trade performance evaluation

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.02, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD] managed to generate an average of -$314,181 per employee.dMY Technology Group Inc. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II [DMYD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in dMY Technology Group Inc. II stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in dMY Technology Group Inc. II [NYSE:DMYD] by around 21,488,829 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 200,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 200,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,488,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMYD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,488,829 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200,000 shares during the same period.