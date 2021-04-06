Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain 100.93% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, up 10.17%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Denison Announces Successful Procurement of 2.5 Million Lbs U3O8 as Part of Project Finance Initiative.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured 2.5 million pounds of uranium concentrates (“Uranium” or “U3O8”), at a weighted average price of USD$29.61 per pound U3O8 and a total cost of approximately USD$74 million, as part of its previously announced project financing initiative in support of the future advancement and/or construction of the Company’s flagship 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). All purchases were made in the uranium spot market, with delivery dates ranging from April 2021 to October 2021. View PDF version.

The purchased Uranium is expected to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and enhance its ability to access future project financing, with the potential collateralization of the Uranium holdings. In addition, the purchased Uranium could provide the Company with increased flexibility to negotiate long-term Uranium supply arrangements with future customers. If a future decision is made to advance Wheeler River into construction, the Company could eventually market its physical Uranium investments to its future customers along with the mine production from Wheeler River.

Denison Mines Corp. stock is now 100.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.33 and lowest of $1.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.80, which means current price is +109.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.27M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 50160766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.37. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 26.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 224.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 359.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0278, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6032 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denison Mines Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNN.