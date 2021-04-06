Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain 33.17% so far this year. What now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.02%. The company report on March 31, 2021 that Cleveland-Cliffs Announces First-Quarter 2021 Results Date and Provides Updated Financial Guidance.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its first-quarter 2021 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on April 22, 2021 at 10:00am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.

Over the last 12 months, CLF stock rose by 418.45%. The one-year Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.91. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.02 billion, with 420.40 million shares outstanding and 414.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.89M shares, CLF stock reached a trading volume of 27379726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 41.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 418.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CLF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,743 million, or 59.90% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,856,942, which is approximately 3.42% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,754,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $790.23 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $379.5 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 31.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 44,327,061 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 23,094,488 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 228,744,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,166,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,818,848 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,325,514 shares during the same period.