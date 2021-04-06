Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Stock trading around $28.14 per share: What’s Next?

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] traded at a low on 04/05/21, posting a -5.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.14. The company report on March 31, 2021 that ChargePoint and NATSO Progress Toward 2030 Fast Charging Commitment Across the United States.

150 DC fast charging spots funded thus far paves the way toward Collaborative’s $1 billion national charging goal.

ChargePoint, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, and NATSO, representing travel plazas and truckstops, announced significant progress in the first year of the National Highway Charging Collaborative, an initiative that will leverage $1 billion in public and private capital to deploy charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops serving highway travelers and rural communities nationwide by 2030. In its first year, the public-private Collaborative successfully funded more than 150 DC fast charging spots with additional access to more than 1,500 publicly available DC fast charging spots for consumers on ChargePoint’s existing network.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14026269 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. stands at 12.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.80%.

The market cap for CHPT stock reached $6.99 billion, with 39.27 million shares outstanding and 11.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 14026269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $39.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.40. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.71, while it was recorded at 25.61 for the last single week of trading, and 22.55 for the last 200 days.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $84 million, or 2.80% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 415,740, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 335,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.43 million in CHPT stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $6.16 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 2,410,253 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,745,905 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,186,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,969,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,927 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,163,781 shares during the same period.