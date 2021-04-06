Canaan Inc. [CAN] Stock trading around $19.78 per share: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.09% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.68%. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Canaan Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on April 12, 2021.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, CAN stock rose by 572.79%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.91 billion, with 156.67 million shares outstanding and 109.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.26M shares, CAN stock reached a trading volume of 15622398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.68. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 941.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 572.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.55, while it was recorded at 20.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canaan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.04 and a Gross Margin at -37.10. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.72.

Return on Total Capital for CAN is now -98.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -219.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -222.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.74. Additionally, CAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canaan Inc. [CAN] managed to generate an average of -$449,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Insider Position Details

22 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 8,134,132 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,704,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,201,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,321,949 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,283 shares during the same period.