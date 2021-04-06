Tuesday, April 6, 2021
type here...
Finance

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] is 4.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more
Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: BTX] traded at a high on 04/05/21, posting a 24.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.67. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Completes Reverse Merger with NTN Buzztime.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to commence trading on the NYSE American on March 26, 2021 under the new ticker symbol “BTX”.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, there was a one for two reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of common stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3850738 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stands at 11.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.43%.

The market cap for BTX stock reached $6.86 million, with 1.48 million shares outstanding and 1.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.49K shares, BTX reached a trading volume of 3850738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has BTX stock performed recently?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, BTX shares dropped by -30.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.86% in the past year of trading.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.20% of BTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTX stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 35,162, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in BTX stocks shares; and NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $36000.0 in BTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:BTX] by around 44,679 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 63,574 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,993 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 63,574 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleBlackBerry Limited [BB] Stock trading around $9.30 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleDenison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain 100.93% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Finance

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain 100.93% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Denison Mines Corp. jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.30 at the close of the session, up 10.17%. The...
Read more
Finance

BlackBerry Limited [BB] Stock trading around $9.30 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
BlackBerry Limited jumped around 0.7 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.30 at the close of the session, up 8.14%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $1.09 billion, down -0.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. traded at a high on 04/05/21, posting a 1.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.44. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more
Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.