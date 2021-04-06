Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] is 4.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: BTX] traded at a high on 04/05/21, posting a 24.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.67. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Completes Reverse Merger with NTN Buzztime.

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to commence trading on the NYSE American on March 26, 2021 under the new ticker symbol “BTX”.

Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, there was a one for two reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of common stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3850738 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. stands at 11.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.43%.

The market cap for BTX stock reached $6.86 million, with 1.48 million shares outstanding and 1.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 755.49K shares, BTX reached a trading volume of 3850738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has BTX stock performed recently?

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, BTX shares dropped by -30.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.86% in the past year of trading.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [BTX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.20% of BTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTX stocks are: EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 35,162, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in BTX stocks shares; and NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $36000.0 in BTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:BTX] by around 44,679 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 63,574 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 33,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,993 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 63,574 shares during the same period.