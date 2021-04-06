Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] Stock trading around $7.63 per share: What’s Next?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPTH] jumped around 0.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.63 at the close of the session, up 6.71%. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Bio-Path Holdings Announces Successful Completion of Safety Cohort of Triple Combination of Prexigebersen, Decitabine and Venetoclax in Stage 2 of Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, announced the successful completion of the safety run-in of the Stage 2 of the Phase 2 clinical study of prexigebersen (BP1001), a liposomal Grb2 antisense, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in combination with frontline therapies, decitabine and venetoclax, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. The safety run-in of Stage 2 of the Phase 2 clinical trial was comprised of six evaluable patients who were treated with the triple combination of prexigebersen, decitabine and venetoclax.

“We are particularly pleased with the clean side effect profile and lack of toxicity shown in this segment of the study, as our Phase 2 efficacy segment will include de novo fragile AML patients for whom drug side effect profiles are particularly important. We are also very encouraged by the efficacy signals shown in this dataset, with five of six evaluable relapsed, refractory and newly diagnosed AML patients demonstrating clinical activity. These positive signals give us further confidence in the potential for this program in these late-stage and compromised patients,” stated Peter H. Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock is now 118.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BPTH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.17 and lowest of $7.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.34, which means current price is +118.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, BPTH reached a trading volume of 21660715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4.50 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has BPTH stock performed recently?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, BPTH shares gained by 32.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.81 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BPTH is now -59.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.19. Additionally, BPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] managed to generate an average of -$1,088,200 per employee.Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Earnings analysis for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted -0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPTH.

Insider trade positions for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.90% of BPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,760, which is approximately 86.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 77,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in BPTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.46 million in BPTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPTH] by around 128,960 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,939 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 196,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,706 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1 shares during the same period.