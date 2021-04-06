Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Is Currently 1.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] closed the trading session at $20.63 on 04/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.3525, while the highest price level was $20.885. The company report on April 5, 2021 that Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) notes the statement released by Papua New Guinea prime minister James Marape announcing an imminent agreement to reopen Porgera mine. Barrick and the Government of Papua New Guinea have continued to hold constructive discussions on a framework agreement for the recommissioning of Porgera, which has been on care and maintenance since April 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The agreement under discussion is in line with the principles announced in October, providing for a joint venture between Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) and the government of PNG to operate Porgera going forward on the basis of increased PNG ownership and a fair sharing of economic benefits. BNL would continue as the operator of the mine. We remain hopeful that we will reach agreement with the PNG Government on a long-term partnership that will see the reopening of Porgera in the near future.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.44 percent and weekly performance of 3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.07M shares, GOLD reached to a volume of 19261444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $30.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on GOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.91, while it was recorded at 20.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.31 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 12.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.09. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barrick Gold Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 24.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,538 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 84,311,925, which is approximately 5.792% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 68,784,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.09 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 14.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 77,975,829 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 155,841,229 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 774,439,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,008,256,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,089,945 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 36,967,183 shares during the same period.