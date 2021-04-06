Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Stock trading around $2.87 per share: What’s Next?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.87 at the close of the session, up 5.51%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Agenus Corporate Update and Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Report.

Completion of balstilimab BLA filing on target for 1H 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

New clinical data for AGEN1181 to be presented at AACR.

Agenus Inc. stock is now -9.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.941 and lowest of $2.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.95, which means current price is +11.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 3242460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -15.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $306 million, or 52.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,517,609, which is approximately 7.687% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 12,864,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.92 million in AGEN stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $34.02 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 12,198,878 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,725,986 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 86,550,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,475,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,658 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,154,972 shares during the same period.