William Blair lifts Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KZR] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $5.98 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Kezar Life Sciences to Participate at Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Health Care Conference.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will participate in the “Autoimmune/Complement” panel discussion at the Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:40am EST. The panel discussion will be available to live conference attendees.

About Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. represents 50.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $286.50 million with the latest information. KZR stock price has been found in the range of $5.87 to $6.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 221.65K shares, KZR reached a trading volume of 3496551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

Trading performance analysis for KZR stock

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, KZR shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.40 for the last 200 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KZR is now -37.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.88. Additionally, KZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR] managed to generate an average of -$888,128 per employee.Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.50 and a Current Ratio set at 22.50.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KZR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [KZR]

There are presently around $140 million, or 52.90% of KZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZR stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 4,533,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,519,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.06 million in KZR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $12.12 million in KZR stock with ownership of nearly 0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KZR] by around 2,599,691 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,300,289 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,553,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,453,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,498 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,466,369 shares during the same period.