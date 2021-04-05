why Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.50

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.41 at the close of the session, up 2.71%. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Genworth Financial Announces Election of Three New Independent Directors.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of three new independent directors to its Board of Directors: Jill R. Goodman, Managing Director at Foros Advisors LLC; Howard D. Mills, III, former Superintendent of the New York Insurance Department; and Ramsey Smith, Founder and CEO of ALEX.fyi. These additions, effective immediately, bring the current Genworth Board of Directors to 12 members. All three will stand for re-election with the other Directors at Genworth’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for May 20, 2021.

Additionally, the company announced that its current non-executive Board Chair James S. Riepe, along with board members David M. Moffett and Thomas E. Moloney, intend to retire from service on the Board of Directors following the completion of their current terms in May 2021, and will not stand for re-election. It is expected that the Board of Directors will appoint current board member Melina E. Higgins as the non-executive Board Chair immediately following Genworth’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders upon her re-election.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock is now -9.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNW Stock saw the intraday high of $3.44 and lowest of $3.2701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.76, which means current price is +33.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 3511540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.86.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.48 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.30. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.40.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.16. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] managed to generate an average of $242,333 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -176.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $1,186 million, or 69.80% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,630,679, which is approximately 1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,227,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.22 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $58.29 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 0.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 27,065,993 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 29,021,090 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 291,773,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,860,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,404,021 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,287,291 shares during the same period.