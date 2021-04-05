why Funko Inc. [FNKO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.41

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] jumped around 1.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.96 at the close of the session, up 6.50%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Funko Enters NFT Market with Majority Stake in TokenHead Developer.

Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, announced it has acquired a majority ownership stake in TokenWave, LLC, the developer of TokenHead, a leading mobile app and website for showcasing and tracking Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) holdings. TokenHead is available on iOS and Android, and currently displays over 10 million NFTs and has more than 100,000 visits per day. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The investment accelerates Funko’s initial entry into the NFT market and will extend the Company’s pop culture platform to include digital assets. Funko expects to launch its initial NFT offerings in June, featuring a unique property each week at a starting price point of $9.99. Products will be sold on the WAX platform, the leading decentralized wallet on the blockchain, which provides verifiable authenticity for purchases of Funko NFTs.

Funko Inc. stock is now 101.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNKO Stock saw the intraday high of $25.07 and lowest of $20.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.72, which means current price is +111.93% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, FNKO reached a trading volume of 17577416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Funko Inc. [FNKO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $16.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $6.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $12, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on FNKO stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FNKO shares from 6.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNKO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has FNKO stock performed recently?

Funko Inc. [FNKO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, FNKO shares gained by 54.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 262.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 447.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.78, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Funko Inc. [FNKO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Funko Inc. [FNKO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.61 and a Gross Margin at +31.38. Funko Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Return on Total Capital for FNKO is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.20. Additionally, FNKO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] managed to generate an average of $5,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Funko Inc. [FNKO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Funko Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Funko Inc. [FNKO]

There are presently around $539 million, or 76.40% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: ACON EQUITY MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,939,382, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 2,450,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.35 million in FNKO stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $48.74 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly 63.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Funko Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 3,798,393 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,510,082 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,390,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,699,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,345,788 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548,159 shares during the same period.