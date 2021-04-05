why CarMax Inc. [KMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $133.27

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] plunged by -$9.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $129.25 during the day while it closed the day at $123.31. The company report on April 1, 2021 that CarMax, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75814.

CarMax Inc. stock has also loss -5.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMX stock has inclined by 30.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.16% and gained 30.54% year-on date.

The market cap for KMX stock reached $21.56 billion, with 163.73 million shares outstanding and 162.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 4603645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $133.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

CarMax Inc. [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.84, while it was recorded at 132.04 for the last single week of trading, and 104.30 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.14 and a Gross Margin at +12.55. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 355.75. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 344.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarMax Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 6.34%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,779 million, or 100.00% of KMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,189,205, which is approximately -1.148% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,414,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in KMX stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.18 billion in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 11,985,577 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 13,088,901 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 135,323,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,397,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,621,045 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,495,438 shares during the same period.