why Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.67

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] closed the trading session at $24.15 on 04/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.99, while the highest price level was $25.40. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Ballard Files Final Shelf Prospectus.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) (Ballard or the Company) has announced the filing of a final short form base shelf prospectus (Prospectus), which provides the flexibility to make offerings of securities during the effective period of the Prospectus, until April 2023. The final short form base shelf prospectus has been filed further to the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus, which was previously announced on March 22, 2021.

The Prospectus has been filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 (Registration Statement) was also filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These filings will enable offerings of securities up to an aggregate initial offering price of US$1.5 billion at any time during the 25-month period that the Prospectus remains effective. The Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC but is not yet effective. Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. After the Registration Statement becomes effective, a copy of the Registration Statement and a copy of the Prospectus contained therein can be obtained by contacting Ballard at 9000 Glenlyon Parkway, Burnaby, British Columbia, V5J 5J8, Attention: Kerry Hillier, Corporate Secretary. Copies of the Prospectus and the Registration Statement are also available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.21 percent and weekly performance of 7.14 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 4974542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.68, while it was recorded at 23.06 for the last single week of trading, and 20.99 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,849 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,218,285, which is approximately 80096136.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,261,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.21 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $87.04 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 101.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 38,513,222 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 13,357,473 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 24,679,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,549,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,954,460 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,734,257 shares during the same period.