why Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.94

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] slipped around -0.67 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.40 at the close of the session, down -3.51%. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Albertsons Companies and Google Partner to Reinvent the Future of Grocery Shopping.

Multi-year agreement will bring innovative technology to the omnichannel customer experience.

Albertsons Companies and Google announced a multi-year partnership to make shopping easier and more convenient for millions of customers nationwide. The partnership brings together the power of Albertsons Cos.’ broad reach across 2,253 neighborhoods with Google’s capabilities in customer-centric innovation, creating a formidable nexus of retail savvy and trend-setting technology on a massive, omnichannel scale.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock is now 4.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACI Stock saw the intraday high of $19.0509 and lowest of $18.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.62, which means current price is +15.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 2087650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $20.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.69, while it was recorded at 19.30 for the last single week of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 19.11%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $7,431 million, or 54.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FEINBERG STEPHEN, holding 151,818,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.79 billion in ACI stocks shares; and LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $1.07 billion in ACI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 230,109,910 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 22,994,962 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 150,778,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,882,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 222,783,764 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,239,048 shares during the same period.