Wall Street Analyst Initiated Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] traded at a high on 04/01/21, posting a 15.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on March 30, 2021 that Evofem Biosciences Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 17,142,857 shares of its common stock at $1.75 per share. Evofem’s aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $30.0 million. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering were sold by Evofem.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Morgan Stanley and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5573408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Evofem Biosciences Inc. stands at 8.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.54%.

The market cap for EVFM stock reached $172.41 million, with 81.32 million shares outstanding and 78.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 5573408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 431.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 101.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has EVFM stock performed recently?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.13. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -43.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.15 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 1.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -23234.08 and a Gross Margin at -269.73. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31907.85.

Return on Total Capital for EVFM is now -200.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -590.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,675.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,380.10. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,319.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$968,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

Insider trade positions for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $67 million, or 33.90% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,699,331, which is approximately 0.224% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,213,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.53 million in EVFM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.26 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 3.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 3,028,226 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,159,266 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,136,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,323,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,464 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,663,427 shares during the same period.