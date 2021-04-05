Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] loss -5.41% on the last trading session, reaching $45.31 price per share at the time. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results; First Quarter Outlook Highlights Encouraging Business Recovery Trends.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

The Company’s financial results for the reported periods were severely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when compared against results of the comparable periods in 2019. The Company began the fourth quarter with 104 open stores, or approximately 74 percent of its total store base. As of January 31, the Company had 107 open stores. All stores open during the quarter operated under reduced hours and capacity limitations as dictated by each jurisdiction.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. represents 47.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.28 billion with the latest information. PLAY stock price has been found in the range of $44.04 to $47.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 3715823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $47.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLAY shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.55. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 323.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.85, while it was recorded at 47.36 for the last single week of trading, and 24.70 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.75 and a Gross Margin at -40.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.42.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now -10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,246.90. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,216.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of -$24,216 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. posted -1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

There are presently around $2,240 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,111,007, which is approximately 6.098% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,620,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.34 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $201.56 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 9,384,069 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,971,730 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 33,070,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,426,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,859,515 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,869,421 shares during the same period.