Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] is -44.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] traded at a high on 04/01/21, posting a 12.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.78. The company report on April 5, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 3, 2021 – VLDR.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne Lidar”) (NASDAQ: VLDR) between July 2, 2020 and March 17, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information go to:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7955273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Velodyne Lidar Inc. stands at 8.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.80%.

The market cap for VLDR stock reached $2.15 billion, with 174.08 million shares outstanding and 69.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 7955273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $21.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

How has VLDR stock performed recently?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 18.19 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings analysis for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $257 million, or 11.10% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,811,457, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.70% of the total institutional ownership; PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,577,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.16 million in VLDR stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND, currently with $19.17 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 16,508,750 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 8,163,522 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,549,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,122,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,760,421 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,526,460 shares during the same period.