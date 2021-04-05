United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR] Stock trading around $192.34 per share: What’s Next?

United Therapeutics Corporation [NASDAQ: UTHR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.25%. The company report on April 1, 2021 that United Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval and Launch of Tyvaso® for the Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease.

First and only approved therapy in the United States for patients with PH-ILD, a serious, life-threatening disease with potentially more than 30,000 patients in need.

FDA approval based on data from the INCREASE clinical trial.

Over the last 12 months, UTHR stock rose by 104.83%. The one-year United Therapeutics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.42. The average equity rating for UTHR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.45 billion, with 44.50 million shares outstanding and 43.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 343.69K shares, UTHR stock reached a trading volume of 1607248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTHR shares is $197.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for United Therapeutics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for United Therapeutics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $125, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on UTHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Therapeutics Corporation is set at 7.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for UTHR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

UTHR Stock Performance Analysis:

United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.25. With this latest performance, UTHR shares gained by 17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.27 for United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.59, while it was recorded at 173.16 for the last single week of trading, and 134.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Therapeutics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.38 and a Gross Margin at +92.71. United Therapeutics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.71.

Return on Total Capital for UTHR is now 15.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.56. Additionally, UTHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR] managed to generate an average of $541,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.United Therapeutics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

UTHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Therapeutics Corporation posted 3.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Therapeutics Corporation go to -10.88%.

United Therapeutics Corporation [UTHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,241 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,273,124, which is approximately -0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,964,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $762.44 million in UTHR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $693.83 million in UTHR stock with ownership of nearly -2.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Therapeutics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in United Therapeutics Corporation [NASDAQ:UTHR] by around 5,929,288 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 5,310,343 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 31,605,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,844,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTHR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,057,426 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 879,448 shares during the same period.