Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] fell -19.21% so far this year. What now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE: UGP] loss -4.19% or -0.16 points to close at $3.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1709085 shares.

It opened the trading session at $3.75, the shares rose to $3.775 and dropped to $3.635, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UGP points out that the company has recorded 7.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, UGP reached to a volume of 1709085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGP shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for UGP stock

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, UGP shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.07 and a Gross Margin at +5.95. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Return on Total Capital for UGP is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.49. Additionally, UGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] managed to generate an average of $56,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. go to 0.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]

There are presently around $121 million, or 3.20% of UGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,092,780, which is approximately -10.162% of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,150,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.85 million in UGP stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $13.07 million in UGP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE:UGP] by around 3,354,930 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,290,229 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,366,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,011,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,920,960 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 516,010 shares during the same period.