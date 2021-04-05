Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain 94.53% so far this year. What now?

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.05%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that Tellurian Continues Deleveraging Balance Sheet, Repays 2019 Term Loan in Full.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced that it has repaid its 2019 Term Loan in full after making a voluntary prepayment of approximately $38 million using cash on hand. As a result of this prepayment, Tellurian has reduced its outstanding debt balance to approximately $21 million.

President and CEO ­­Octávio Simões said, “Tellurian continues to deleverage the balance sheet and make progress on our commercial efforts. We are planning to pay off the remaining $21 million in debt obligations from upstream generated cash flows and cash on hand in the coming months.”.

Over the last 12 months, TELL stock rose by 170.36%. The one-year Tellurian Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.24. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $904.59 million, with 311.99 million shares outstanding and 182.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.97M shares, TELL stock reached a trading volume of 7830774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TELL shares from 6 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 1.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tellurian Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tellurian Inc. go to 31.10%.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 13.90% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,979,100, which is approximately 84.573% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,621,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.94 million in TELL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8.7 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL] by around 18,296,720 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,137,180 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,904,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,338,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,706,533 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,703 shares during the same period.