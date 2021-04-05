T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell -5.34% so far this year. What now?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price surged by 1.88 percent to reach at $2.36. The company report on March 30, 2021 that T-Mobile and Google Deliver Best-in-Class Mobile and TV Experiences, and Showcase Range of Android Devices.

Customers benefit from more value and services with Messages by Google, Google One, YouTube TV and YouTube Premium; T-Mobile expands promotion of Pixel and other Android devices.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced plans to expand its collaboration with Google across a wide array of customer experiences later this year, including establishing Messages by Google as the default rich messaging solution for millions of T-Mobile customers with Android smartphones; promoting Pixel and Android devices and the unique experiences they can deliver on T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network; harnessing Google One as the preferred phone backup and cloud storage solution; and embracing YouTube TV as T-Mobile’s premium TV solution.

A sum of 4227928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.89M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $127.66 and dropped to a low of $124.85 until finishing in the latest session at $127.65.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.85. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $159.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.51.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.90, while it was recorded at 124.81 for the last single week of trading, and 119.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TMUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 38.46%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,470 million, or 41.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,185,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.38 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.12 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -8.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 39,457,554 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 38,995,045 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 528,442,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,894,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,306,507 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,453,165 shares during the same period.