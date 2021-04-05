Monday, April 5, 2021
type here...
Market

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Is Currently 4.15 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more
Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] closed the trading session at $0.71 on 04/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.69, while the highest price level was $0.74. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Synthetic Biologics Announces First Six Participants Dosed in Phase 1a Clinical Trial of SYN-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

A Multiple-Ascending Dose Study is on Track to Begin in Q3 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Phase 1 Clinical Program Intended to Support Development of SYN-020 in Multiple Indications, Including Treatment of Celiac Disease, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Age-Related Metabolic and Inflammatory diseases.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.51 percent and weekly performance of 1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 70.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.61M shares, SYN reached to a volume of 8312144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.08

SYN stock trade performance evaluation

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7953, while it was recorded at 0.6759 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5536 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYN.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,237,733, which is approximately 43.967% of the company’s market cap and around 1.77% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 125,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89000.0 in SYN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $78000.0 in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 579,838 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 102,113 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,163,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,845,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,090 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 109 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleScotiabank lifts Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleBIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $2

More articles

Market

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] is 31.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Greenpro Capital Corp. surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.18 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] moved up 18.44: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. closed the trading session at $8.80 on 04/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.20,...
Read more
Market

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $2

Annabelle Farmer - 0
BIOLASE Inc. plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.85 during the day while it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more
Stock Stories

What Makes Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ZM Stock A Game-Changer?

Brandon Evans - 0
A new solution for corporate clients has been developed by Zoom Video Communications (ZM). As a result of this, the ZM stock will switch...
Read more
US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

To Buy Or Not To Buy: MoxianInc, (MOXC)

Misty Lee - 0
MOXC stated that it has initiated a Marketing Promotional contract with XD Network. This strategic relationship will use its new social media marketing experience...
Read more
US Equities

What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? FPO Insight

Caleb Clifford - 0
What Happens When A Company Issues New Shares? Well, The price of a company's stock declines as it issues new shares to sell to...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.