Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Is Currently 3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] gained 3.01% or 0.63 points to close at $21.53 with a heavy trading volume of 5576240 shares. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante.

Svante Series D Funding boosted to $100 Million.

Additional $25M Funding brings Suncor Energy as new strategic investor.

It opened the trading session at $21.05, the shares rose to $21.54 and dropped to $20.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SU points out that the company has recorded 76.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -101.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, SU reached to a volume of 5576240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for SU stock

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.93, while it was recorded at 21.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suncor Energy Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to -7.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $20,026 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 80,074,967, which is approximately -1.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 69,130,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.36 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -8.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 77,446,230 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 91,290,068 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 761,427,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 930,163,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,721,102 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,699,894 shares during the same period.