Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] moved up 18.44: Why It’s Important

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] closed the trading session at $8.80 on 04/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.20, while the highest price level was $9.89. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma Announce an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Commercial Channels of the Microcyn®-based Rx Dermatology and Eye Care Products Nationwide.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, and dermatological conditions, announced that it has entered into an agreement with EMC Pharma, LLC for the exclusive right to manage, market and distribute Sonoma’s HOCl-based prescription dermatology and eye care products in the United States for an initial term of five years, subject to extension. EMC Pharma will also have a non-exclusive agreement to manage, market and distribute certain Microcyn-based wound care products into government channels.

EMC Pharma is a national healthcare industry products and service company specializing in the development of FDA-approved prescription products, distribution of pharmaceuticals, and specialty pharmacy services. EMC Pharma, LLC offers years of experience in product commercialization, trade relations, and supply chain management and has a broad network of industry partners in pharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.21 percent and weekly performance of 27.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.00K shares, SNOA reached to a volume of 15268328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

SNOA stock trade performance evaluation

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.54. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.75 for the last 200 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.23 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.98. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$9,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.80% of SNOA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 91,734, which is approximately -3.167% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 46,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in SNOA stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in SNOA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SNOA] by around 825 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,768 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 163,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 725 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,102 shares during the same period.