PVH Corp. [PVH] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $110

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] price plunged by -4.47 percent to reach at -$4.72. The company report on March 31, 2021 that PVH Corp. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides 2021 Outlook.

Fourth quarter revenue was in line with the Company’s guidance despite more extensive lockdowns throughout Europe than previously anticipated:.

Revenue decreased 20% to $2.090 billion (fourth quarter) and decreased 28% to $7.133 billion (full year) compared to the prior year periods.

A sum of 1394979 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. PVH Corp. shares reached a high of $105.933 and dropped to a low of $99.68 until finishing in the latest session at $100.98.

The one-year PVH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.3. The average equity rating for PVH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PVH Corp. [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $111.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $102, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 5.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PVH Stock Performance Analysis:

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, PVH shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.15, while it was recorded at 101.33 for the last single week of trading, and 75.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PVH Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PVH Corp. [PVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.78. PVH Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for PVH is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.30. Additionally, PVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PVH Corp. [PVH] managed to generate an average of -$34,427 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PVH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PVH Corp. posted -3.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -5.85%.

PVH Corp. [PVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,982 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,490,282, which is approximately 19.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,401,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $747.44 million in PVH stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $744.78 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 0.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PVH Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 6,540,495 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 6,996,800 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 55,609,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,147,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,513,819 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 704,937 shares during the same period.