P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN] Revenue clocked in at $49.10 million, up 26.61% YTD: What’s Next?

P&F Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: PFIN] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.70 during the day while it closed the day at $7.66. The company report on March 25, 2021 that P&F Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75415.

P&F Industries Inc. stock has also gained 23.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFIN stock has inclined by 54.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.33% and gained 26.61% year-on date.

The market cap for PFIN stock reached $20.99 million, with 3.15 million shares outstanding and 1.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.55K shares, PFIN reached a trading volume of 7125885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for P&F Industries Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PFIN stock trade performance evaluation

P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.35. With this latest performance, PFIN shares gained by 18.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.53 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. P&F Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.08.

Return on Total Capital for PFIN is now -9.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.35. Additionally, PFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN] managed to generate an average of -$36,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.P&F Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

P&F Industries Inc. [PFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.60% of PFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFIN stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 63,260, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in PFIN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $90000.0 in PFIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in P&F Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in P&F Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:PFIN] by around 10,030 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4,330 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 99,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,177 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.