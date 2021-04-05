New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] is 170.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX: GBR] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.88 during the day while it closed the day at $5.24. The company report on April 1, 2021 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas based company, reported Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

New Concept Energy Inc. stock has also gained 25.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GBR stock has inclined by 149.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 266.43% and gained 170.37% year-on date.

The market cap for GBR stock reached $22.01 million, with 5.13 million shares outstanding and 2.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, GBR reached a trading volume of 5770923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Concept Energy Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.06. With this latest performance, GBR shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 266.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 657.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -363.37 and a Gross Margin at +28.71. New Concept Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.49.

Return on Total Capital for GBR is now -10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.02. Additionally, GBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] managed to generate an average of -$26,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.New Concept Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.80 and a Current Ratio set at 38.80.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of GBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 71,390, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in GBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $78000.0 in GBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Concept Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX:GBR] by around 86,387 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 54,593 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 24,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,387 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,316 shares during the same period.