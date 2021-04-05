Mogo Inc. [MOGO] moved up 15.88: Why It’s Important

Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOGO] price surged by 15.88 percent to reach at $1.35. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Mogo Launches First Bitcoin Cashback Mortgage.

Members can now earn up to $3,100 in bitcoin cashback rewards on a new mortgage or renewal.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, announced that it has extended its unique bitcoin cashback rewards program – which currently applies to the Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card and digital spending account – to include MogoMortgage. Under the program, Mogo members who take out a new mortgage or refinance with Mogo can earn up to $3,100 cashback deposited in their Bitcoin and Rewards account.

A sum of 5181102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.55M shares. Mogo Inc. shares reached a high of $10.0974 and dropped to a low of $8.56 until finishing in the latest session at $9.85.

Guru’s Opinion on Mogo Inc. [MOGO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Mogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Mogo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mogo Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 77.56.

MOGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, MOGO shares gained by 22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 584.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 771.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Mogo Inc. [MOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.93, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mogo Inc. Fundamentals:

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 5.55% of MOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOGO stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 1,351,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.49% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 854,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.41 million in MOGO stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.12 million in MOGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOGO] by around 989,306 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 69,290 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,010,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,068,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,040 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,902 shares during the same period.