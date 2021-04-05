Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] is 23.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] jumped around 0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.47 at the close of the session, up 1.67%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Rob Swanson Joins MUFG Union Bank as Northern California Market President for Commercial Banking.

Swanson will also oversee the Technology and Venture Banking verticals.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

MUFG Union Bank announced that Rob Swanson has joined as Managing Director, Northern California Market President. Based in the Bay Area, Swanson reports to Bita Ardalan, Head of Commercial Banking for Union Bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock is now 23.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUFG Stock saw the intraday high of $5.52 and lowest of $5.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.02, which means current price is +25.46% above from all time high which was touched on 03/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, MUFG reached a trading volume of 4343968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 98.15.

How has MUFG stock performed recently?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.08. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.86.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 486.54. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $3,811,438 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Insider trade positions for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]

There are presently around $885 million, or 1.50% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 70,104,086, which is approximately 4.851% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 11,743,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.23 million in MUFG stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $60.68 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -5.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 10,369,478 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 5,806,155 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 145,627,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,803,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,500,610 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,993,538 shares during the same period.