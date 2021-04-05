Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Is Currently 1.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained 1.79% on the last trading session, reaching $21.66 price per share at the time. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of £500,000,000 2.500% Senior Notes Due 2026 and £350,000,000 3.375% Senior Notes Due 2030.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of sterling-denominated notes, to be issued by its operating partnership, MPT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), and MPT Finance Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Operating Partnership (“MPT Finance” and, together with the Operating Partnership, the “Issuers”). The notes will be issued in two tranches, the first of which will mature on March 24, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and the second of which will mature on April 24, 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2026 Notes priced with a coupon of 2.500% and the 2030 Notes priced with a coupon of 3.375%. Interest on the 2026 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on March 24, 2022. Interest on the 2030 Notes will be payable annually in arrears commencing on April 24, 2022. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Issuers, guaranteed by the Company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Issuers estimate that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately £842.0 million ($1.15 billion) after deducting expenses. The Issuers intend to use the full amount of the net proceeds, along with cash on hand, to repay amounts outstanding under an interim credit facility and the revolving credit facility of the Operating Partnership.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 578.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.34 billion with the latest information. MPW stock price has been found in the range of $21.24 to $21.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 4514030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $23.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on MPW stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MPW shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 21.33 for the last single week of trading, and 19.80 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.32 and a Gross Margin at +76.40. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.37.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,050,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $9,483 million, or 77.70% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,109,896, which is approximately 2.29% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,685,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $696.51 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 20.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 33,749,710 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 30,210,100 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 373,873,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,833,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,999,173 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,501,021 shares during the same period.